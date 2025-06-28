Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 28 (ANI): Heavy rains over the past 24 hours disrupted public utilities across several districts in Himachal Pradesh, with 38 roads blocked, 22 power distribution transformers (DTRs) shut down, and six water supply schemes affected, the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) reported on Saturday evening.

According to the latest status report compiled by the SEOC at 6 pm on June 28, rainfall-triggered disruptions impacted various subdivisions, especially in Kullu and Mandi districts, though some areas, such as Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Kinnaur, and Solan reported no damage.

"As of 6 PM today, 38 roads remain blocked, 22 DTRs are non-functional, and 6 water supply schemes have been disrupted due to continuous rainfall," said a spokesperson from the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

Kullu was the worst-hit, with 23 roads blocked--12 in Banjar, 6 in Nirmand, and 5 in the Kullu sub-division. Additionally, 18 DTRs were reported down in the Thalot region (including 15 in Shillagarh).

Mandi saw 9 road blockages, primarily in Seraj (5), Dharampur (3), and Mandi-II (1), although no power or water disruptions were reported.

Una district reported four roads blocked across Una, Amb, and Haroli subdivisions, though vehicular movement may be diverted through alternate routes.

Lahaul and Spiti recorded one roadblock each in Spiti and Udaipur subdivisions, and one DTR outage in Udaipur. A water supply disruption was also reported in Jasrat.

Shimla reported two water schemes disrupted in Rampur, while Chamba and Sirmaur recorded minor disruptions in both DTRs and water supply.

In contrast, the districts of Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Kinnaur, and Solan reported no disruption in roads, electricity, or water supply.

The SEOC's evening report also clarified that no National Highways (NH) were reported blocked as of June 28.

Authorities have advised caution while travelling in vulnerable zones and suggested that traffic be diverted on affected routes wherever necessary.

The State Disaster Management Authority continues to monitor the situation closely, with emergency response teams on alert in vulnerable districts. (ANI)

