Gajapati (Odisha) [India], Ferbaury 27 (ANI): In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, Odisha Excise Department officials seized 384 kilograms of ganja (marijuana) valued at approximately Rs 4 crore in Gajapati district, officials said on Thursday.

The consignment was concealed in eight large bags and was being transported from Kashinagar to Paralakhemundi when it was intercepted.

The driver of the pickup van, 39-year-old Kurada Dandsena from Gurujhola village under Adaba police station, was arrested. However, the two suspected masterminds behind the operation managed to evade capture.

Excise department officials had been tracking the consignment for three days based on a tip-off from a reliable source. The smugglers had planned to transport the ganja from Adaba to Gunupur via Kashinagar, then by train to Palasa station, and eventually to Mumbai.

According to officials, this operation suggests a well-organized syndicate. The main culprit behind this racket has a long chain of connections. While the Excise department is trying to get to the root of this operation, the ganja mafia has managed to evade arrest by getting tips about the Excise police's movements.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

