New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): As many as 389 cadets have enrolled themselves in the 144th course of National Defence Academy (NDA) in 2020, Lieutenant General Asit Mistry, Commandant National Defence Academy informed on Tuesday.

Out of the lot, 370 are Indian while 19 are from other friendly countries.

The clarification came after a few fake social media posts quoted him saying that the new enrollments at NDA had gone down.

"Unverified Social media posts quoting me on poor intake in NDA are fake and malicious," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)