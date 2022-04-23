New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) The third phase of the restoration work of the Ta Prohm temple in Cambodia is likely to be completed by 2025, Archaeological Survey of India officials involved in the project informed Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday.

Birla, who is leading an Indian parliamentary delegation to Cambodia, visited the Angkor Wat and Ta Prohm temples on Saturday.

Also Read | LIC IPO: Govt To Sell 3.5% Stake in LIC, IPO To Fetch Rs 21,000 Crore.

ASI officials briefed the Lok Sabha speaker about the restoration work being undertaken on the temple premises.

"Birla was told that ASI has already completed the first two phases of the restoration work. The third phase is likely to be completed by 2025," the Lok Sabha Secretariat said in a statement.

Also Read | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Says ‘BJP Will Hold Early Elections in Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat’.

Birla told the ASI officials involved in restoration work in Ta Prohm to carry out the work with a sense of dedication and precision.

"ASI's engagement in restoration work is a matter of pride for all Indians. As such, the trust reposed on the ASI for this work needs to be fully respected," Birla said.

In Angkor Wat, Birla described the temple as one of the great cultural wonders of the world.

Appreciating the architecture of the temple, he said it reflects the shared cultural heritage of India and Cambodia.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)