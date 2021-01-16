Reasi, January 16: An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter Scale occurred near Katra in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, said National Center for Seismology (NCS).

NCS said that the earthquake occurred at 93km E of Katra at 10:01 pm on Saturday. Earthquake in Indonesia Kills 42, Hundreds Injured After 6.2 Magnitude Quake Hits West Sulawesi Province.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 16-01-2021, 22:01:04 IST, Lat: 33.03 & Long: 75.93, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 93km E of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, India," NCS said in a tweet.

