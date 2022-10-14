Ambikapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], October 14 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 occurred near Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh on Friday morning, the National Center for Seismology informed.

The earthquake took place 65km west nothwest of Ambikapur at around 5.28 am with Latitude 23.33 and Longitude 82.58.

The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.8, Occurred on 14-10-2022, 05:28:23 IST, Lat: 23.33 & Long: 82.58, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 65km WNW of Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh," tweeted National Center for Seismology early morning today. (ANI)

