Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], April 27 (ANI): West Bengal Police on Tuesday arrested four people in Siliguri and seized 1 kg of brown sugar from their possession.

The operation was carried out by the Special Operation Group (SOG) and the New Jalpaiguri Police station of Siliguri Metropolitan Police at Porajhar. According to Police, the recovered brown sugar was valued at Rs 2 crore.

The arrested persons were identified as Abdul Rajjak, Musidul Mandal, Habibur Sk and Atikul Islam.

Abdul and Musidul are residents of Nadia district while Habibur and Atikul are of Mushidabad.

Police said the arrested persons are members of an organised drug cartel involved in supplying drugs to various places in North Bengal.

A case has been registered New Jalpaiguri police station under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act. (ANI)

