Agartala, Mar 3 (PTI) Four Bangladesh nationals have been arrested by the BSF in Tripura for allegedly entering India illegally, officials said on Monday.

Five Indians who reportedly facilitated their infiltration have also been apprehended in two separate incidents in the northeastern state, they said.

Acting on a tip-off, a patrolling party raided Dhaniabari, a remote tribal hamlet near the Chittagong Hill Tract (CHT) at Nutanbazr area of Gomati district on Sunday evening, and detected four persons trying to cross the international border.

When they crossed the border, BSF personnel managed to apprehend the four.

Two of them are residents of Nutan Bazar in Gomati district, while the other two are from Khagracheri district in Bangladesh, a BSF official said.

In another operation in Dyke VIII area in Nutanbazr, BSF personnel observed unusual movement of five persons and apprehended them while crossing the international border.

Later, two of them were identified as Bangladesh nationals.

Further investigation is underway.

