India News | 4 Children Drown While Bathing in Pond in Odisha

Dhenkanal (Odisha), Jun 1 (PTI) Four cousins, all minors, drowned in a pond while taking bath in the water body in Odisha's Dhenkanal district on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred when the four children, including two girls, had gone to bathe in the pond in Gobindpur Barabanka Sahi village in Dhenkanal Sadar police station area, its Inspector In-charge Sandhyarani Behura said.

Also Read | Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Declares Cash Bonus to Policyholders for Financial Year 2019-20.

When the children did not return after a long time since they had left their homes, their parents launched a search for them and found them floating in the pond, she said.

Fire service personnel pulled them out of the pond and the children were rushed to the district headquarters hospital, where doctors declared them dead, the officer said.

Also Read | Punjab National Bank Cuts Repo-linked Lending Rate by 40 Bps to 6.65% From 7.05%.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and an investigation has been launched into the incident, she added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)