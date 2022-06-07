Shimla, Jun 7 (PTI) Four children were injured when the Army vehicle in which they were travelling met with an accident near Tunuhatti in Chamba district on Tuesday, a state disaster management official said.

There were 24 children inside the vehicle, the official said, adding that they were on their way to attend a summer camp.

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: Man Stabbed to Death With Kitchen Knife in Ludhiana; Wife, Son Held.

The injured children are out of danger, the officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)