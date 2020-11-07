Guwahati, Nov 6 (PTI) After registering no COVID-19 deaths for two days in a row, Assam on Friday reported four such fatalities, while 335 new positive cases took the tally to 2,08,389, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The death toll has gone up to 938.

Altogether 926 patients also recovered from the disease, taking the total number of cured people to 2,00,381. The recovery rate is 96.15 per cent now.

The state currently has 7,067 active cases, the minister said adding that three persons have migrated out of the state.

"Sad to share the demise of four COVID patients in Assam........Condolences and prayers!" Sarma tweeted.

Two of the new deaths were reported from Sivasagar and one each from Kamrup Metropolitan and Dibrugarh districts.

Assam has reported COVID-19 deaths daily for 115 days since July 7 but there were no fatalities due to the disease on Wednesday and Thursday. The current death rate is 0.45 per cent.

The 335 new cases were detected out of 25,883 tests conducted during the day with a positivity rate of 1.29 per cent.

The total number of tests, including Rapid Antigen test and RT-PCR, conducted in the state so far is 48,11,501.

