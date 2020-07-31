Amritsar (Punjab) [India], July 31 (ANI): Four dead allegedly after consuming spurious liquor in Muchhal village of Amritsar on Thursday. The police investigation is underway.

According to the locals, six people have died but the police officials are claiming that only four people have died.

Also Read | Indore Girl Cheated On Pretext of OTT Web Series Launch, Bold Scenes of Her Shot and Uploaded on Porn Site.

"Four people have died here and this is a matter of investigation," said Amolak Singh, Investigating Officer.

"My dad consumed spurious liquor yesterday (Wednesday) following which his BP shot up. I called the doctor but his health did not improve. Later, I took him to the hospital where he was declared dead. People make this liquor in this village only but they are not being caught," said Harjeet Singh.

Also Read | Afghanistan | 8 Killed, 30 Wounded in Car Bomb Blast in Loger Province: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 30, 2020.

Mother of one of the deceased asserted that a total of six people have died here by consuming spurious liquor. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)