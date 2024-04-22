New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI): Four people, including a woman, were arrested for allegedly stabbing a 24-year-old man to death in the National Capital, police said.

According to Delhi Police, information was received at Sarita Vihar police station regarding a person stabbed to death on Sunday morning.

After receiving the call, the police team reached the spot. "There was a lot of blood at the scene of the crime, and the victim had already been shifted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre," police said.

The accused have been identified as Rani, a resident of Okhla Tank (50), Muskan Age (20), Sunny (22) and Vishesh Gupta (26), a resident of Sangam Vihar, police said.

Further, EO reached AIIMS Trauma Centre, where the victim, identified as Akshay (24) alias Karan Bhadana, a resident of Okhla Tank, New Delhi, was declared dead, as per police.

Later, the scene of the crime was inspected by the Mobile Forensic Crime Team, and photographs were taken where exhibits were lifted. No eyewitness was available. A case vide U/s 302 IPC was registered, and an investigation was carried out with Inspector Jeet Singh, SHO/SVR, police said.

During the investigation, the CCTV footage of the SOC was checked and analysed, in which a boy (later identified as Vishesh Gupta, a resident of Sangam Vihar who is a bad character of Sangam Vihar police station) was seen stabbing a person (deceased Akshay), and three other persons were helping the accused, as per police.

"In the course of the investigation, the above-mentioned accused persons have been arrested in the case and efforts are continuing to recover the weapon of offence," police said.

The investigation in the case is in progress. More details are awaited. (ANI)

