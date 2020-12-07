Ambala (Haryana) [India], December 7 (ANI): Four people were injured in a fire that broke out at an empty plot in Jasmeet Nagar, Ambala on Sunday.

"Expired perfume bottles that were dumped at the plot caught fire. Injured have been shifted to hospital. The fire has been doused now," said a fire official.

Also Read | Armed Forces Flag Day 2020 Date and Theme: Know History and Significance of The Observance.

Further probe is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)