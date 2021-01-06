Lucknow Jan 5 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government transferred four IPS officers on Tuesday night, posting new SPs in Pratapgarh, Barabanki and Sultanpur districts.

The SP of Sultanpur, Shivhari Meena, has been shifted to Pratapgarh in the same capacity while Barabanki SP Arvind Chaturvedi will take over as the new Superintendent of Police in Sultanpur, a Home Department spokesman said.

Yamuna Prasad, posted in PAC headquarter, has been given the charge of Barabanki SP, the spokesman said, adding the Pratapgarh SP has been shifted to the regional intelligence unit, Bareilly, in the same capacity.

