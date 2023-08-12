New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): A day after 23 students fall sick at a municipal school in west Delhi's Inderpuri owing to allegedly inhaling noxious fumes, a four-member committee has been constituted to probe the case.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi, in a statement, said the panel comprises a zonal superintending engineer, assistant commissioner, DDE and DHO.

"Deputy Commissioner of Karol Bagh zone has constituted a four-member committee to look into the incident of school children falling sick yesterday," it said.

As many as 23 students from Nigam Pratibha Vidyalaya, located in Delhi's Inderpuri, were hospitalized on Friday following vomiting, police had said.

Delhi Police, as per the initial assessment, on Friday said, "Some foul smell suddenly filled some classrooms, which made children feel sick."

Earlier in the day, a case was registered by the Delhi police against unknown persons under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

