Noney (Manipur) [India], July 1 (ANI): Four more bodies were recovered on Friday morning from the rubble at Tupul city of the landslide that stuck Noney district of Manipur, the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) said on Friday.

According to the Indian Army, 13 Territorial Army personnel and five civilians have been safely rescued so far, while mortal remains of nine Territorial Army personnel and one civilian have been recovered from the debris. Search for missing personnel will continue throughout the day, officials said.

Fourteen people were reported dead and several others were feared trapped in the debris after the Tupul yard railway construction site was hit on intervening night between June 28- June 29 by a landslide, triggered by rain.

"As many as 23 people were extracted from the debris of which 14 were dead. Searches are continuing for the others. Not confirmed how many are buried but as of now 60 people including villagers, army and railway personnel, labourers (buried)," said Director General of Police, P Doungel said.

The landslide hit on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday near the company location of 107 Territorial Army of the Indian Army deployed near Tupul Railway Station for protection of the under-construction railway line from Jiribam to Imphal.

The North-East Frontier Railway CPRO said the landslide triggered by incessant rains caused damage to the Tupul station building of the ongoing Jiribam - Imphal new line project.

Troops of the Indian Army Assam Rifles and Territorial Army continued the rescue operations to save the landslide-hit throughout the day in the general area of Tupul railway station in spite of inclement weather. Teams of Indian railways, civil administration, NDRF, SDRF and locals of Noney District are also actively contributing to the search, an official statement read.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reviewed the landslide situation caused due to incessant rainfall in Manipur with Chief Minister N Biren Singh and assured full possible support from the central government.

"Spoke to Manipur CM Shri @NBirenSinghJi and reviewed the situation due to a tragic landslide. Assured all possible support from the Centre. I pray for the safety of all those affected. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon," PM Modi tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

He said that two more teams of NDRF are on their way to Tupul. Shah said rescue operations are underway with National Disaster Response Force personnel at the site of the incident which took place on Wednesday at midnight when the landslide hit the construction camp.

"Spoke to CM @NBirenSingh and @AshwiniVaishnaw in the wake of a landslide near the Tupul railway station in Manipur. Rescue operations are in full swing. A team of NDRF has already reached the spot and joined the rescue operations. Two more teams are on their way to Tupul," Shah tweeted.

Manipur CM N Biren Singh visited Tupul to take stock of the unfortunate landslide situation and expressed gratitude to Shah for calling him to assess the situation and assured all possible assistance.

"Visited Tupul to take stock of unfortunate landslide situation. I'm thankful to Hon'ble HM Shri Amit Shah Ji for calling me to assess the situation and assured all possible assistance. A team of NDRF has already reached the site for the rescue operation," the Chief Minister tweeted. (ANI)

