Itanagar, Jul 2 (PTI) Four more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, raising the state's tally to 195, an official said.

Of the fresh cases, two were reported from Lower Siang district and one each from Namsai and the capital complex, he said.

"The new patients had recently returned to the state and were in quarantine facilities. They were asymptomatic," Surveillance Officer Dr L Jampa said on Wednesday night.

The state now has 128 positive cases, he said adding that 66 patients have recovered from the disease and one person died.

Jampa said reports of 1,669 samples are awaited. PTI

