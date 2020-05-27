India News | 4 New Cases of COVID-19 Reported in Assam: State Health Minister

Dispur (Assam) [India], May 27 (ANI): Four new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Assam, as per information provided by the State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

According to the Health Minister, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached 686, including 617 active cases. While 62 patients have been discharged after treatment, four deaths have been reported so far.

As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of cases in the country is 1,51,767 including 83,004 active cases. While 64,425 patients have either been cured or discharged, 4,337 deaths have been reported so far. (ANI)

