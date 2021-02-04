Kohima, Feb 4 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 12,121 on Thursday as four more people tested positive for the infection, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

Three new cases were reported in Kohima and one in Dimapur, he said.

Six more people have been cured of the disease, the minister said.

The state now has 63 active cases, while 11,821 people have recovered from the disease, 88 patients have succumbed to the infection and 149 have migrated to other states, a health bulletin said.

Nagaland has tested 1,25,521 samples for COVID-19 so far, it said.

The state has vaccinated 6,203 health workers to date, State Immunisation Officer Dr Ritu Thur said. NBS SBN ACD

