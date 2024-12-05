Guwahati, Dec 5 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said he will expand the cabinet on December 7 by inducting four ministers.

The expansion will increase the strength of the council of ministers to 20.

“Happy to share that the following colleagues will be sworn in as ministers in our cabinet on 7th December at 12 PM.

“(They are) 1. Shri Prasanta Phookan, MLA 2. Shri Kaushik Rai, MLA 3. Shri Krishnendu Paul, MLA 4. Shri Rupesh Goala, MLA. My best wishes to each of them!” Sarma wrote on X.

All of them are BJP legislators.

The current cabinet is headed by the CM along with a 16-member council of ministers.

