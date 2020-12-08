Mathura (UP), Dec 8 (PTI) Four people were killed and 10 others injured when a speeding pickup truck rammed against a tractor-trolley near the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened near Tentigaon underpass of Yamuna Expressway in Surir police station area on Monday night, said Mahraj Singh, Inspector of Kotwali Surir.

“While three persons were declared brought dead, the fourth succumbed to injuries in a hospital,” he said.

The accident occurred when the pickup truck laden with over a dozen persons hit the stationary tractor-trolley laden with bricks that left several passengers injured, the inspector further said.

The deceased have been identified as 50-year-old Yadram, 60-year-old Rajjo, 51-year-old Ramu and 65-year-old Suresh Rawat.

All the injured were rushed to a hospital in Vrindavan where they are recovering, police added. The pickup truck passengers were returning home after participating in a function.

