Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 13 (ANI): The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Madhya Pradesh has detained four Bangladeshi nationals allegedly associated with a terror group Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB).

As per an official statement, these four Bangladeshi nationals were involved in preparing a remote base for sleeper cells.

The accused persons have been identified as Fazhar Ali alias Mehmood (32), Mohd Aqeel alias Ahmed (24), Zahooruddin alias Ibrahim alias Milon Pathan alias Jauhar Ali (28) and Fazhar Zainul Abdeen alias Akram Al Hasan alias Hussain.

A huge amount of radical literature, electronic equipment and suspicious documents were recovered from their hideout during the raid. (ANI)

