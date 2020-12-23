Muzaffarnagar (UP), Dec 23 (PTI) Forty-one fresh COVID-19 cases were reported here, taking the number of active patients to 383 in the district on Wednesday, officials said.

According to DM Selvakumari J, 1,154 samples were received of which 41 tested positive while 77 recovered from the infection.

The total recoveries have gone up to 7,330 in the district with the latest discharges while the total cases now stands at 7,812.

