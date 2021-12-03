Bengaluru, Dec 3 (PTI) Karnataka logged 413 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths on Friday, taking the total number of infections to 29,97,246 and the toll to 38,220.

The day also saw 256 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,52,101, a health department bulletin said.

Bengaluru Urban continued to top the list of cases (212), as the city saw 185 discharges and two deaths.

The total number of active cases in the state is now 6,896.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.39 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 0.96 per cent.

Out of the deaths reported on Friday, two were from Bengaluru Urban and one each from Kolar and Mandya.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 212, Mysuru 45, Shivamogga 33, Tumakuru 30, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district headed the list of positive cases with a total of 12,57,035, followed by Mysuru 1,79,882 and Tumakuru 1,21,137.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 12,35,643, followed by Mysuru 1,77,144 and Tumakuru 1,19,851.

Cumulatively a total of 5,36,03,765 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,05,879 were done on Friday alone.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)