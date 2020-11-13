Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 13 (ANI): As many as 4,132 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Maharashtra on Friday.

According to the state health department, 4,543 recoveries and 127 fatalities due to the COVID-19 were also recorded today.

The total number of positive cases registered in the city for the virus now stands at 17,40,461 including 84,082 active cases.

A total of 16,09,607 people diagnosed with coronavirus have recovered in the state so far, while the death toll due to the pathogen stands at 45,809, as per the state health department. (ANI)

