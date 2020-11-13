Shivpuri, November 13: Ten people, including three women, were killed and 20 injured on Friday when their pick-up van overturned near Pohri in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh, a senior police official said.

The incident took place around 7.15 pm when the group was returning to their village Dodi from Unawad in Sheopur district after attending a religious program, Shivpuri Superintendent of Police Rajesh Singh Chandel told PTI. Nepal: 9 Killed, 34 Injured as Bus Veers Off Road in Baitadi District.

"Six persons died on the spot," he said, adding that the injured were rushed to Pohri and Shivpuri district hospitals.

