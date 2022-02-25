Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 25 (ANI): A 42-year-old man allegedly died by suicide by jumping from a residential building in the Lalbagh area of Mumbai, informed police on Friday.

According to the Mumbai Police, the deceased is identified as Shlok Shashikpur, a senior vice president in a bank.

Police have registered a case.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

