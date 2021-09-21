Jaipur, Sep 21 (PTI) A 42-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified criminals in broad daylight in the Bani Park area of Jaipur on Tuesday, police said.

About six persons riding on two bikes stopped the car of Ajay Yadav, an alleged history-sheeter, near Ram Mandir and opened fire at him, killing him on the spot, Bani Park SHO Naresh Kumar said.

The CCTV footage of the area is being gathered to identify the miscreants, he said, adding a case has been registered against unidentified people under various sections of the IPC and Arms Act.

