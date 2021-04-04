Muzaffarnagar (UP), Apr 4 (PTI) Forty-three more people tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on Sunday, taking the infection count in the district to 9,039, an official said.

According to Chief Medical Officer SK Aggarwal, they had received results of 1,013 samples, of which 43 were found positive.

Now, the number of active cases has gone up to 259.

Meanwhile, 13 people recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured people to 8,666 in the district, the official said.

