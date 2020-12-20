Kohima, Dec 20 (PTI) Nagaland reported a fresh coronavirus positive case on Sunday, while the recovery of 43 patients has brought down the number of active cases to 496, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said. The new COVID-19 positive case was detected at Phek, while the patients who recovered on Sunday were from Kohima, the minister said. Meanwhile, the state's COVID-19 caseload was 11,842, while the death toll remained unchanged at 73, Director of Health and Family Welfare Department Dr Denis Hangsing said in the daily COVID-19 bulletin.

Altogether 129 patients have migrated to other states, he said. Nagaland's COVID-19 recovery rate improved to 94.1 per cent from 93.75 per cent on Saturday. It had gone up to 94.19 per cent on December 4, the official said. Till date, 11,144 patients have recovered from the infection in the state.

So far, a total of 71,956 samples have been tested through RT-PCR, 36,547 through TrueNat and 10,076 through rapid antigen test in Nagaland, said Dr Hangsing.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)