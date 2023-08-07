New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Body of a 43-year-old man with a gunshot wound was found inside his house in east Delhi's Vishwas Nagar on Sunday, police said.

Jitin Arora, a resident of Arjun Gali, was declared brought dead by doctors at the GTB Hospital, they said.

Arora was alone at the time of the incident as his wife was out for some work and his son and daughter had gone for tuition classes, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said.

The body was found inside the bedroom by the children. His licenced pistol was lying beside him, police said.

Prima facie, it looks like a case of suicide as no foul play has been suspected by the family, the DCP said.

During the preliminary enquiry, it has come to notice that the deceased had some financial issues, he said.

