Raipur, Jan 22 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally mounted to 2,95,949 on Friday with 440 people being detected with the infection, while the toll climbed to 3,601 with seven deaths, a health official here said.

The number of recoveries reached 2,87,040 after 47 people were discharged from hospitals and 650 completed home isolation, leaving the state with 5,308 active cases, he said.

"With 80 new cases, Raipur district's count rose to 55,590, including 761 deaths. Durg recorded 59 new cases, Balodabazar 35 and Raigarh 30. Of the deaths, three took place on Friday, two on Thursday and two earlier," he said.

With 24,473 samples tested on Friday, the total number of tests in the state went up to 40,56,026, he added.

