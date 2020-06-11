India News | 441 Detained in Manipur for Not Wearing Masks in Public Places

Imphal, Jun 11 (PTI) As many as 441 people have been detained in Manipur for not wearing masks and not maintaining social distancing in public places amid the COVID-19 outbreak, police said.

A total of 467 vehicles were also seized from their possession, they said.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: 6-Year-Old Boy Bites Gelatin Stick by Mistake, Dies After It Explodes in His Mouth.

The accused were produced before courts on Wednesday and a total fine of Rs 71,300 was imposed on them, a release issued by Additional Director General of Police, L Kailun said.

Those violating the safety norms will face legal action under the National Disaster Management Act, 2005, it added.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Address the 95th Annual Plenary Session of Indian Chamber of Commerce Today: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 11, 2020:.

A total of 311 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Manipur till Wednesday, of which 248 are active.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)