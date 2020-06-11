Tamil Nadu: 6-Year-Old Boy Bites Gelatin Stick by Mistake, Dies After It Explodes in His Mouth

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Tamil Nadu, June 11: In a tragic incident, a gelatin stick went off in the mouth of a child, who mistook it for an eatable and took a bite. The incident took place near Thottiyam on Tuesday night. According to a Times of India report, police have arrested three people and have also booked two others, including the deceased's father in connection to the child's death.

The chid's family had brought three gelatine sticks from the manager of a stone quarry for fishing in the Cauvery. His father and other relatives had gone for fishing with two of the sticks but left one behind at the house. The child mistook the stick as an eatable and took a bite. It exploded in his mouth and he died. Telangana: 3-Year-Old Boy, Dies After Falling Into 120 Feet Open Borewell in Medak District.

The family tried to hide the incident from the police and they cremated the body of the child. However, the police came to know about it and they arrested people in connection with the case, including the quarry manager Selvakumar who provided the gelatine.