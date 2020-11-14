New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 87-lakh mark on Friday with 44,879 new cases in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 87,28,795, including 4,84,547 active cases and 1,28,668 deaths.

With 49,079 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries now stands at 81,15,580.

Delhi has been reporting some of the highest new COVID-19 cases in the country, with 7,802 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of cases in the national capital now stands at 4,74,830, including 44,329 active cases, 4,23,078 recoveries and 7,423 deaths.

Maharashtra reported 4,132 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, along with 4,543 recoveries and 127 deaths. With this, the total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 17,40,461, including 84,082 active cases, 16,09,607 recoveries and 45,809 deaths.

Kerala saw little improvement on the COVID-19 front, with 5,804 new COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths being reported in the last 24 hours. There are now 77,390 active cases in the state, while the death toll stands at 1,822.

As many as 2,688 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths and 2,115 discharges were reported in Haryana today, taking the total number of cases in the state to 2,21,471. There are 17,657 active cases, while the death toll stands at 2,044. (ANI)

