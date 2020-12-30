Dehradun, Dec 30 (PTI) The coronavirus cases rose to 90,616 in Uttarakhand on Wednesday with 449 more people testing positive for the infection, the Health Department said.

Nine more coronavirus patients died, taking the toll to 1504, the bulletin said.

There are 4,963 active cases, while 82,967 people have recuperated, the department said.

Dehradun district reported the highest number of 157 cases, followed by 108 in Nainital, 38 each in Haridwar and Pithoragarh, 22 in Udham Singh Nagar, 17 in Almora, 14 in Uttarkashi, among others, the bulletin said. PTI

