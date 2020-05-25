India News | 45 Passengers Reach Kangra from Delhi as Domestic Air Travel Resumes

Kangra (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 25 (ANI): Forty-five passengers arrived on Monday at Kangra airport here as domestic flight operations resumed in the country amid the extended lockdown.

The passengers reached Kangra from Delhi.

Also Read | Coronavirus Deaths in Mumbai Cross 1,000-Mark, COVID-19 Tally Reaches 31,789.

"They will be sent to institutional quarantine for at least 14 days. Senior citizens, pregnant women and children will be sent for home quarantine. The administration will further look into it," SDM Kangra Jatin Lal said.

The domestic flights were suspended in March due to the lockdown enforced to contain the spread of coronavirus. India is in the fourth phase of lockdown which will continue till May 31. (ANI)

Also Read | 63-Year-Old COVID-19 Positive Woman Dies in Kannur, Kerala Death Toll Rises to 6: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 25, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)