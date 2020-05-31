India News | 45 People Who Returned to Tripura from Chennai Test COVID-19 Positive

Agartala, May 31 (PTI) Forty-five people who returned to Tripura from Chennai recently tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of cases in the state to 316, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said on Sunday.

Of the total cases, 173 people have recovered and discharged from hospitals, officials said.

A total 1,443 samples have been tested for COVID-19 since Saturday night, Deb said.

All of those who tested positive have returned from Chennai, he added.

Most of the fresh cases in the recent times have been detected among those who returned from outside the state, including Bangladesh, officials said.

