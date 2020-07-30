Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 30 (ANI): A total of 450 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Jammu and Kashmir in the last 24 hours.

While Jammu division reported 83 new cases, 367 cases were reported from Kashmir.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal Meets Family of Dr Javed Ali Who Died of COVID-19, Grants Rs 1 Crore Compensation: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 30, 2020.

The total number of cases in the Union Territory now stands at 19,869, including 7,662 active cases and 11,842 recoveries, according to J-K administration.

The death toll due to the disease in the Union Territory is 365. (ANI)

Also Read | Bakrid 2020: Assam's Kamrup Metropolitan District to Allow Only 5-Member Gathering at Mosques or Eidgahs for Namaz.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)