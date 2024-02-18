Guwahati, Feb 17 (PTI) As many as 4,500 athletes from 200 institutes will participate in the 11-day Khelo India University Games (KIUG) from February 19 onwards.

Union Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur along with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will attend the inauguration of the fourth KIUG, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give a video message for the participants.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Assam Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Nandita Garlosa said the inaugural programme will be held at Sarusajai Sports Complex here.

Singer Angaraag Mahanta, popularly known as Papon, will perform in the programme.

The KIUG is a part of the Centre's Khelo India initiative to promote grassroots sports and identify young talents from across the country.

The participants will vie for a total of 262 gold, 263 silver and 297 bronze medals across 20 sports disciplines, with competitions scheduled to be held in Guwahati and six cities in the Northeast.

Guwahati will host 16 disciplines including athletics, rugby, basketball, volleyball, swimming, badminton, hockey, fencing, kabaddi, women's football, tennis, mallakhamb, judo and table tennis.

