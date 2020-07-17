Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 17 (ANI): A total of 4,538 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Tamil Nadu on Friday taking the total number of cases reported in the state to 1,60,907.

According to the state Health Department, the total count includes 1,10,807 discharged patients and 47,782 active cases. It said 79 deaths were reported on Friday and death toll stands at 2,315.

India's COVID-19 positive cases crossed 10 lakh on Friday with the highest single-day spike of 34,956 cases. (ANI)

