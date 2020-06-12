India News | 46 New COVID-19 Cases in Goa Take Tally to 463

Panaji, Jun 12 (PTI) With 46 new COVID-19 cases, the number of patients in Goa grew to 463 on Friday, state health officials said.

Sixty-nine of the total 463 patients have recovered from the infection so far and the number of active cases is 394, the officials said.

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Friday said that the government has instructed North Goa district collector to declare Ghodemal ward of Morlem village in Sattari taluka as a containment zone after 14 cases were found there in the last two days.

It would be the second containment zone in the state, after Mangor Hill area in Vasco town of South Goa, which has so far reported 217 cases so far.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 463, new cases: 46, deaths: nil, discharged: 69, active cases 394, Samples tested till date: 39,298.

