Guwahati, Nov 2 (PTI) Assam's COVID-19 caseload went up to 2,06,982 after 465 more people tested positive for the virus on Monday, while one fresh fatality took the death toll to 932, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Sarma said that 785 patients also recovered from the infection, pushing the number of cured people to 1,97,566. The state registered more recoveries than new infections for the 19th consecutive day on Monday.

Also Read | Mukesh Ambani Loses Nearly $7 Billion in a Day As Shares of Reliance Industries Tumble Following Drop in Its Quarterly Profit.

Assam currently has a total of 8,481 active cases.

Three patients have migrated to other states.

Also Read | Diwali 2020: Firecrackers Named After PM Narendra Modi, Rafale Skyshots Hit Market in Gujarat’s Rajkot.

"Sad to share the demise of one #COVID patient today... Condolences & Prayers," Sarma said on Twitter.

The new death was reported from Hojai district. With this, the total number of people losing their lives due to COVID-19 in the state has gone up to 932.

However, Sarma had earlier said on multiple occasions that several hundred more COVID-19 patients have died, but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the fatality figure as they had other ailments too.

"465 Cases detected out of 30334 tests conducted today, with positivity rate of 1.53%," the minister tweeted.

The state has tested 46,99,749 samples for COVID-19 so far.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)