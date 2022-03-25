New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) Around half of the samples collected from sewage treatment plants in Delhi in the financial year 2021-22 (up to December) did not meet the prescribed standards for wastewater, according to the city government's Outcome Budget presented in the Assembly on Friday.

It said that out of the 438 samples collected for monitoring of STPs up to December, 52 per cent met the prescribed standards.

Of the 206 samples tested from Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs) in the period against the annual target of 156, around 63 per cent did not meet the norms.

The environment department collected 176 samples up to December 2021 for monitoring of stack emissions from industries, power plants, hotels etc., against the annual target of 700. All samples met the prescribed standards, the Outcome Budget said.

Poor quality of treated wastewater discharged from STPs and CETPs is the main reason behind high levels of pollution in the Yamuna River.

Delhi generates around 720 million gallons of wastewater a day. The 35 STPs at 20 locations across Delhi can treat up to 577 MGD of sewage and have been utilising around 89 per cent of their capacity.

Thirteen common effluent treatment plants in the city treat effluent from industrial areas across Delhi.

The data showed authorities inspected 6,460 industries up to December, 2021 for violation of pollution control laws. According to the data, 75 per cent of the 1,778 defaulting units had been closed up to December, 2021.

The government said 93 per cent of the 14,980 complaints received on the Green Delhi App for violation of anti-pollution norms had been resolved till December end.

Delhi also recorded an increase of 493 hectares of green cover up to Dec 2021 against the target of 600 hectares during 2021-22.

