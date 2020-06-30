Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 30 (ANI): As many as 4,861 personnel of Maharashtra Police have tested positive for COVID-19, said state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday.

He said that out of the total cases, 3,699 have recovered and 59 have succumbed to the disease.

Maharashtra has reported 1,69,883 coronavirus cases including 73,313 active cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

