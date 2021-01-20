Ahmedabad, Jan 20 (PTI) With the addition of 490 coronavirus positive cases on Wednesday, Gujarat's infection count increased to 2,57,342, the state health department said.

As the virus claimed the lives of two patients, the death toll went up to 4,371, it said.

A total of 707 patients were discharged, which pushed the number of recovered cases in the state to2,47,223, the department said in a release.

With this, the state's recovery rate improved to 96.07 per cent.

There are 5,748 active cases in the state at present and 51 of these patients are on ventilator support.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,57,342, new cases 490, deaths 4,371, active cases 5,748.

