Bengaluru, Jan 11 (PTI) Karnataka logged 496 new COVID-19 cases and four related fatalities, taking the total infection count to 9,28,055 and the toll to 12,144, the Health department said on Monday.

The day also saw 797 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Out of the 496 fresh cases reported on Monday, 282 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone.

Cumulatively 9,28,055 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,144 deaths and 9,06,548 discharges, the Health department said in a bulletin.

Out of 9,344 active cases, 9,148 patients are stable and in isolation at designated hospitals, while 196 are in Intensive Care Units.

Two of the four deaths reported on Monday were from Bengaluru Urban, followed by Bidar and Mysuru (one each).

Bengaluru Urban topped the districts in number of cases (282), Msyuru was next with 36, Dharwad 19, Hassan 16, Chitradurga and Kalaburagi 14, Kodagu and Tumakuru 12, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district was also on top in the list of positive cases, with a total of 3,92,863, followed by Mysuru 52,828 and Ballari 38,999.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 3,82,540, followed by Mysuru 51,519 and Ballari 38,266.

A total of over 1,53,75,146 samples have been tested so far, out of which 86,903 were tested on Monday alone. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)