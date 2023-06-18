Panaji (Goa) [India], June 18 (ANI): The concluding and last G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting along with the Tourism Ministers Meeting will be held in Goa from June 19 to 22.

Side events on fluvial initiatives of Cruise Tourism, Global Tourism Plastic Initiative & Public Private Sector are being organised by the Ministry of Tourism, GOI on the sideline of the main Tourism Working Group meeting, involving delegates from G20 member countries, central govt ministries, various State Governments and international organisations.

Also Read | Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Don’t Vote for ‘Illiterate’ and Those With Fake Degrees Next Time, Says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Speaking to ANI, Secretary Tourism, GOI, V Vidyathi said, "We have five major interconnected priority areas on which the Tourism Working Group discussions are centred. The idea is to work on these challenges and see how best we can move tourism towards a more sustainable development model, which will benefit all countries and the world. Towards that, the idea is to hear from other countries, share their experiences with us, share our own experiences with them, and then we emerge richer in terms of learning and understanding of the sector itself."

She said that the five interconnected priority areas are Green Tourism, destination management, tourism MSMEs, Skills, and Digitalization.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Honour Killing: Man Kills Daughter, Her Lover in Morena; Dumps Bodies in Chambal River Full of Crocodiles.

"Now, these are areas which are interconnected which we had mentioned and the idea is that when we discuss these priority areas and see how they impact and impinge on each other, the discussions being held and that is what is now going to get incorporated the roadmap which all the countries are discussing and probably will be finalized in the next two days, she said.

The G20 Tourism Working Group meeting and Tourism Ministers meeting in Goa aim to strengthen economic growth, preserve cultural heritage, and promote sustainable development of the region.

A special Yoga session has been planned on the occasion of the 'International Day of Yoga' on June 21. Besides, an Art and Craft Bazaar is being organised by the state government, showcasing local handicrafts and artisans, signifying the importance of community participation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)