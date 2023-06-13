New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 on the Richter scale jolted Jammu and Kashmir's Doda on Tuesday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

The earthquake occurred at 1:33 pm today.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.4, Occurred on 13-06-2023, 13:33:42 IST, Lat: 33.15 & Long: 75.82, Depth: 6 Km ,Location: Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, India," tweeted NCS.

Tremors of the earthquake were also felt in the national capital and parts of north India.

Further details are awaited.

A local from Srinagar said, "The earthquake scared school children. People in shops rushed out. It was scary. This was more intense than the tremors last week..."

Earlier on June 9, an earthquake of 3.9 magnitude struck the Union Territory of Ladakh, according to the NCS.

The quake occurred on June 9 at "10:23:57 IST, Lat: 35.64 & Long: 76.62, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Laddakh, India," according to the NCS.

On the same day, an earthquake of 3.7 magnitude hit Assam's Tezpur at 10:05 am.

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake's epicentre was 39 km west of Tezpur and it occurred at a depth of 10 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 09-06-2023, 10:05:59 IST, Lat: 26.60 & Long: 92.40, Depth: 10 Km , Location: 39km W of Tezpur, Assam, India," tweeted NCS.

National Center for Seismology (NCS) is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring of earthquake activity in the country. NCS maintains National Seismological Network of more than 150 stations each having state of art equipment and spreading all across the country. (ANI)

